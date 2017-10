TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan maintained the target amount for its government bond buying programme at its regular market operations in October from September, the central bank’s bond buying plan released on Friday showed.

In September, the BOJ bought 7.7 trillion yen ($68.5 billion) of JGBs, the smallest amount since October 2014.

Details of the BOJ’s plan are available on its website.

