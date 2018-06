TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Friday trimmed the amount of five- to 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) it offered to buy to 410 billion yen ($3.71 billion) from 430 billion yen at the previous operation.

The BOJ often tweaks the amount of debt it purchases from the market as part of its yield curve control scheme. ($1 = 110.4400 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sunil Nair)