TOKYO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Japanese investors sold German bonds and bought French and U.S. debt in July, data from Japan’s Ministry of Finance showed on Monday.

They sold a net 288.4 billion yen ($2.60 billion) of German bonds, while buying net 615.1 billion yen of French and 703.8 billion yen of U.S. debt during the month, the data showed. ($1 = 110.9100 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team Editing by Eric Meijer)