TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) - Japanese investors sold a net 712.1 billion yen ($6.45 billion) of German bonds in May, when European bond markets were roiled by concerns over political instability, data from Japan’s Ministry of Finance showed on Monday.

They sold 2.071 trillion yen ($18.76 billion) of U.S. bonds and bought 397.1 billion yen of British bonds.