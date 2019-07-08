Japanese investors sell French bonds and buy Spanish debt

TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - Japanese investors were net sellers of French bonds in May for the second consecutive month but increased their purchases of Spanish debt, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday.

Japanese investors sold 586.9 billion yen ($5.41 billion) of French bonds in May on a net basis, which follows 1.9 trillion yen of net selling in April.

Investors in Japan also bought a net 392.8 billion yen of Spanish debt in May, more than 120.0 billion yen in net purchases in the previous month, the data showed.