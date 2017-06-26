JGB curve steepens as 30-year yield pulls back from 2-mth lows

TOKYO, June 26 (Reuters) - The Japanese government bond yield curve steepened on Monday as the 30-year yield pulled back from two-month lows.

The 30-year yield was 1.5 basis points higher at 0.810 percent.

The yield had declined to 0.780 percent on Wednesday, its lowest since late April, as JGBs tracked last week's yield flattening in the U.S. Treasury market.

But the fall by super long JGB yields stalled late last week after results of the Bank of Japan's debt-buying operation showed that investor demand for the maturities had peaked following several days of price gains.

Price losses were limited mainly to the super longs, with the benchmark 10-year yield standing unchanged at 0.050 percent.

The 10-year/30-year yield spread steepened to 76 basis points from Thursday's 73 basis points, which was its flattest since January. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)