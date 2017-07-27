FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 20 days
JGBs track Treasuries higher, 2-year auction attracts demand
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 4:27 AM / in 20 days

JGBs track Treasuries higher, 2-year auction attracts demand

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged up across the board on Thursday as the market received a lift after seeing U.S. Treasuries gain on a slightly dovish Federal Reserve policy meeting statement.

The two-year and 10-year JGB yields both declined by a basis point to minus 0.120 percent and 0.065 percent, respectively. The 30-year yield dipped half a basis point to 0.855 percent.

The shorter-dated maturities drew a lift as an auction of two-year JGBs attracted solid investor demand.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at Thursday's 2.2 trillion yen ($19.85 billion) two-year sale was at 5.35. Dealers generally consider a ratio above 2.0 as satisfactory.

The new two-year JGBs were seen to have been well-received as the Bank of Japan has increased the amount of shorter-dated debt it buys at its regular bond-purchasing operations.

Treasury prices gained on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve indicated it is likely to begin paring its balance sheet in the coming months and struck a slightly dovish tone on inflation.

$1 = 110.8200 yen Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.