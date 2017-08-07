FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs inch down, taking cue from Treasuries
#Market News
August 7, 2017

JGBs inch down, taking cue from Treasuries

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds edged down on Monday, taking their lead from weaker U.S. Treasuries after last week's strong employment data as investors awaited the next session's 30-year JGB sale.

U.S. yields rose on Friday after the July jobs reports showed that U.S. employers hired more workers than expected last month, and wage growth met economists' expectations.

The 10-year cash JGB yield rose half a basis point to 0.065 percent, while the September 10-year JGB futures contract finished 0.02 point lower at 150.24.

In the superlong zone, the 20-year JGB yield inched up half a basis point to 0.575 percent, while the 30-year JGB yield added 1 basis point to 0.875 percent.

The Ministry of Finance will auction 800 billion yen ($7.23 billion) of 30-year JGBs on Tuesday.

The 5-year JGB yield added half a basis point to minus 0.060 percent. ($1 = 110.7000 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer)

