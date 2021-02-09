10-year JGB futures fall in longest losing streak since 2003 on fears of rising U.S. rates

TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond futures fell for a tenth consecutive session on Tuesday, their longest losing streak in 18 years, as investors fret over rising interest rates in the U.S. on a large stimulus plan.

Demand for government debt was also weak, as some market players are nervous that the Bank of Japan could reduce its bond-buying when it reviews its policy in March, a market participant said.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields held near 11-month highs overnight as U.S. fiscal stimulus was seen boosting economic growth and spurring inflation.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.02 point to 151.48.

The 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.065% and the 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.460%. The 30-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.670%. The two-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.130% and the JGB five-year yield was flat at minus 0.100%.

The 40-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.715%. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)