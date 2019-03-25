Benchmark JGB yield hits 31-month low as global economic concerns mount

TOKYO, March 25 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices rose across the board, driving the benchmark 10-year yield to a 31-month low, as concerns towards a widespread economic slowdown mounted and boosted safe-haven debt.

The 10-year JGB yield was down 1.5 basis points at minus 0.090 percent after touching minus 0.095 percent, its lowest since August 2016.

The 30-year yield was 2 basis points lower at 0.500 percent after brushing 0.490 percent, its lowest since November 2016.

Stocks across Asia retreated on Monday, tracking global peers, after weaker-than-expected U.S. and European manufacturing data on Friday intensified fears of a global economic slowdown.

JGBs followed the latest trend in global government bond markets.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield fell below zero percent for the first time since October 2016 on Friday amid fears about a widespread European slowdown. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)