CORRECTED-JGB yields fall after successful 20-year bond auction

(Corrects story to say yields fell, not rose)

TOKYO, July 21 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds fell on Tuesday after a successful auction of 20-year debt eased concerns about weak investor demand.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.06 point to 152.43, with a trading volume of 13,635 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 0.010%.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.400%.

Demand for 20-year government debt auctioned by Japan’s finance ministry was healthy, analysts said.

The 30-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 0.585%.

At the middle of the yield curve, the five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.125%.

At the short end, the two-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.145%. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team)