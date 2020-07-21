CORRECTED-JGB yields fall after successful 20-year bond auction

(Corrects story to say yields fell, not rose)
TOKYO, July 21 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds fell on Tuesday after a successful auction of 20-year debt eased concerns about weak investor demand.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.06 point to 152.43, with a trading volume of 13,635 lots.
The 10-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 0.010%.
The 20-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.400%.
Demand for 20-year government debt auctioned by Japan’s finance ministry was healthy, analysts said.
The 30-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 0.585%.
At the middle of the yield curve, the five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.125%.
At the short end, the two-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.145%. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team)