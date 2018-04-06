Five-year JGBs supported as BOJ offers to buy medium-term bonds

April 6 (Reuters) - Five-year Japanese government bonds held steady on Friday, supported by the Bank of Japan’s offer to buy medium-term JGBs in a regular bond buying operation.

The BOJ offered to buy 330 billion yen ($3.08 billion) in three-year to five-year JGBs, 250 billion yen in one-year to three-year JGBs and 50 billion yen in JGBs with maturities of up to one year.

The five-year JGB yield had edged up to minus 0.11 percent earlier but later slipped back to minus 0.115 percent to be steady on the day, as five-year bonds regained their footing.

Elsewhere, the key 10-year JGB futures contract eased 0.02 point to 150.84.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield edged up 0.5 basis point to 0.040 percent. ($1 = 107.2900 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sunil Nair)