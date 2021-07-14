Japan's 10-year bond yield falls amid solid BOJ bond-purchase operation

TOKYO, July 14 (Reuters) - The yields on 10-year Japanese government bonds fell on Wednesday after the market witnessed solid outcome for the Bank of Japan’s bond-buying operations.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.015%, while benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.02 point to 152.27, with a trading volume of 14,757 lots.

The central bank’s bond-buying operations received solid response for its offer of shorter-term notes, while bonds with maturities longer than 25 years had a moderately successful outcome.

The 20-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.405%, while the 30-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.670%.

The 40-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.745%.

The two-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.130% and the five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.125%.