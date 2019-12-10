Bonds News
December 10, 2019 / 6:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

JGB 10-year yields shed early gains as caution sets in

TOKYO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Yields on 10-year Japanese government bonds on Tuesday darted out of negative territory for the first time in nine months, but quickly retracted as investors braced for a Federal Reserve policy decision and awaited clues on the U.S.-China trade talks.

Yields edged higher for most of the trading session on Tuesday as some investors sold bonds before an auction of five-year debt.

Earlier in the session, this selling pushed the yield on 10-year government bonds to zero, its highest since March 6.

The results of the five-year auction showed that demand was weak, but investors bought back bonds as they sought the safe-haven allure of government debt, considering risks ahead of a Fed meet.

Apart from the U.S. Fed policy decision on Dec. 11, investors will also focus on an election in the United Kingdom, and potential agreement related to a North American trade pact.

Uncertainty about a Dec. 15 deadline for additional U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods also prompted some investors to seek safe havens.

At 0519 GMT, the 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.010%, erasing earlier gains, while 10-year JGB futures fell 0.02 point to 152.24, with a trading volume of 48,751 lots.

The 20-year JGB yield was flat at 0.295%. The 30-year JGB yield was also flat at 0.440%.

The five-year yield rose 1 basis point to minus 0.095%.

At the short-end of the yield curve, the two-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to minus 0.110%. (Reporting by the Tokyo market team, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

