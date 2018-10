JGB 30-yr yield at highest since Feb 2016 following surge in Treasury yields

TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The yield on 30-year Japanese government bonds rose to its highest since February 2016 on Thursday, pulled higher as U.S. Treasury yields spiked to seven-year peaks.

The 30-year JGB yield was up 2 basis points at 0.935 percent , a level unseen since February 2016. The benchmark 10-year yield climbed 1.5 basis points to 0.150 percent, its highest since February 2017.

The 10-year Treasury yield reached a seven-year high of 3.2 percent after Wednesday’s upbeat U.S. economic data bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates again in December and beyond.