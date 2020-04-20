JGB futures ease slightly as govt to sell more bonds for stimulus

TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond futures fell slightly on Monday as traders braced for an increase in debt issuance to fund fiscal stimulus measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The government will issue more than 5 trillion yen ($46.37 billion) in additional bonds this fiscal year after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expanded cash payouts to households, a draft obtained by Reuters showed.

Some analysts said the increase in bond issuance was largely in line with expectations.

Cash bonds were little changed, with the 10-year bond untraded as dealers avoided taking positions before an auction of 20-year debt on Tuesday.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.10 point to 152.07, with a trading volume of 3,292 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.010%.

The 20-year JGB yield was flat at 0.360%. The 30-year JGB yield was also flat at 0.495%.

In the middle of the yield curve, the five-year yield rose 1 basis point to minus 0.095%.

At the short end of the curve, the two-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.145%. ($1 = 107.8200 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)