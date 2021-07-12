JGB futures fall as U.S. Treasuries halt 8-day price rally

TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond futures fell on Monday, as U.S. Treasuries halted an eight-day price rally during the weekend, while the yield on 10-year bonds was steady ahead of an auction for 20-year notes. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.01 point to 152.21, with a trading volume of 9,212 lots, and the 10-year JGB yield was steady at 0.025%. Yields on longer-term notes were mixed, with the 20-year JGB yield falling 0.5 basis point to 0.410%, while the 30-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.670%.

The 40-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.740%.

The yields on both two-year and five-year notes were unchanged at minus 0.120%.

The 10-year Treasury yield climbed on Friday, halting the eight-day price rally that was fuelled in part by worries the economic recovery had already peaked and was showing signs of faltering amid a surge in coronavirus infections in many places around the globe.