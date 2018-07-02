JGB futures hit 1-month high on wariness over trade tensions

TOKYO, July 2 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices firmed on Monday, with the benchmark 10-year futures hitting one-month highs, drawing support from concerns about an escalating global trade war.

Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.10 point to 150.94, the highest since June 1, with a trading volume of 23,444 lots.

The futures gained as a renewed slide in Chinese shares heightened worries about the Sino-U.S. trade war, driving down Japanese shares to 2-1/2-month lows.

In the cash bond market, all major benchmark yields were flat. The 10-year JGB yield was at 0.025 percent, while the 20-year JGB yield stood at 0.495 percent.

The 30-year JGB yield was at 0.705 percent, while the 40-year JGB yield was at 0.855 percent.

The market showed no reaction to the Bank of Japan’s tankan corporate sentiment survey, which showed business confidence among Japan’s big manufacturers worsened for a second straight quarter. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)