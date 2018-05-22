FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 5:04 AM / Updated an hour ago

JGB futures inch higher as U.S. Treasuries show resilience

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Ten-year Japanese government bond futures edged higher on Tuesday, as U.S. Treasuries regained some footing in the wake of last week’s selloff.

The lead June 10-year JGB futures rose 0.04 point to 150.75.

The benchmark 10-year cash JGB was slightly softer on the day, with its yield ticking up 0.5 basis point to 0.055 percent.

The finance ministry’s auction of 20-year JGBs on Tuesday attracted solid demand, with the bid to cover ratio coming in at 4.12, up from 3.69 at the previous 20-year JGB auction.

The 20-year JGB yield was flat on the day at 0.535 percent.

U.S. 10-year Treasuries edged up in Tuesday’s Asian session, with their yields falling by 1 basis point to 3.0541 percent.

The U.S. 10-year notes have regained some footing this week as investors evaluated whether last week’s selloff that sent the benchmark 10-year yield to almost seven-year highs was overdone. The focus now is on the level of investor demand at this week’s auctions of short and intermediate-dated notes. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
