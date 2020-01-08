JGB futures jump as Iran strike on U.S. forces stokes safe-haven demand

TOKYO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Prices on Japanese government bond futures jumped on Wednesday and yields fell across the curve after Iran launched missile attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq, prompting investors to seek the safety of government debt.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures climbed 0.23 point to 152.37, with a trading volume of 18,357 lots. Earlier in the session, futures prices reached their highest since Dec. 10, 2019.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 2 basis points to minus 0.030%.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 3 basis points to 0.260%, while the 30-year JGB yield dropped 2.5 basis points to 0.405%.

Yields on super-long 40-year JGBs fell 1 basis point to 0.445%.

The five-year yield dropped 1.5 basis points to minus 0.130%.

At the short-end of the curve, the two-year JGB yield declined 1 basis point to minus 0.135%. (Reporting by the Tokyo market team, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)