JGB futures rebound from 3-month low; cash bonds gain

TOKYO, April 18 (Reuters) - The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond futures climbed on Thursday, rebounding from a three-month low hit the previous day, as Tokyo shares dipped on the back of profit-taking.

Ten-year JGB futures gained 0.17 points to 152.54, with a trading volume of 37,644 lots, one day after they slipped to the lowest level since January 9.

In the cash bond market, the yield on benchmark 10-year JGBs declined 1.5 basis points to minus 0.030 percent, after hitting a six-week high on Wednesday.

In the super-long zone, the 40-year yield and the 20-year also fell 1.5 basis points each to 0.580 percent and 0.380 percent, respectively.

The 30-year yield dropped 1 basis point to 0.560 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei share average retreated from a 4-1/2-month high on Thursday as investors took profit after five days of rally. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)