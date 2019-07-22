JGB futures rise as Iran tensions boost safe-haven demand

TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond futures rose on Monday as heightened tensions following Iran’s seizure of a British oil tanker boosted demand for safe-haven assets.

Prices of cash bonds were little changed at the short end of the curve, but prices for longer durations weakened before an auction of 40-year debt on Tuesday.

Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.03 point to 153.59, with a trading volume of 11,382 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.140%. The two-year JGB yield was also unchanged, at minus 0.205%.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.375%, while the 40-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.415%. (Reporting by the Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)