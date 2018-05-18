FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 18, 2018 / 4:44 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

JGB futures slip, dented by Nikkei's rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - The lead June 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) futures contract slipped on Friday, pressured by a rise in Tokyo shares to 3-1/2-month highs, as well as weakness in U.S. Treasuries.

The Bank of Japan’s offer on Friday to buy medium- and long-term bonds helped limit losses in JGB futures, market participants said.

June 10-year JGB futures eased 0.02 point to 150.67 .

Short-term players were cited as selling long-term and super-long JGBs, with the benchmark 10-year JGB yield inching up 0.5 basis point to 0.060 percent.

Prices of U.S. 10-year Treasuries fell in Friday’s Asian trading, pushing their yields to seven-year highs. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.128 percent at one point, the highest since July 2011, and last stood near 3.122 percent .

Japan’s Nikkei share average rose to a 3-1/2-month high after a weaker yen lifted exporters. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.