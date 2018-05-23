FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2018 / 4:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

JGB futures tick up after strong BOJ buying results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 23 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds rose on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan’s buying operation produced strong results, highlighting limited availability of JGBs for investors.

The BOJ bought one- to five-year sector and the 10- to 40-year zone as previously announced, with the latter drawing smallest amount of selling since the end of last month.

Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.07 point to 150.85, with a trading volume of 18,900 lots by late afternoon trade.

Trading in cash bonds was subdued, with the benchmark 10-year bonds untraded in the morning before trading flat at 0.045 percent. The current 20-year JGBs were still untraded. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

