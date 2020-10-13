JGB futures trim gains as Nikkei strength dents safe-haven demand

TOKYO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond futures fell on Tuesday as Tokyo shares pared early losses to trade higher, pressuring the appeal of safe-haven debt.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.01 point to 151.95, after climbing to a one-week peak of 152.02 earlier in the session, with a trading volume of 18,883 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.025%.

In the super-long zone, the 20-year JGB yield stood flat at 0.405%.

The 30-year JGB yield and the 40-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point each to 0.645% and 0.675%, respectively.

At the shorter end of the curve, the five-year yield was flat at minus 0.105%.

The two-year JGB yield was untraded as of late afternoon session.

Local shares fell midday as investors awaited corporate earnings results for further direction, but reversed their course as market sentiment improved after U.S. futures pared early losses. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)