JGB prices fall as equities gain on U.S. stimulus hopes

TOKYO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices fell slightly on Friday, as hopes for additional U.S. economic stimulus boosted stocks and curbed demand for safe-haven debt.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.03 point to 152.12, with a trading volume of 11,314 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.010%, while the 20-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.400%.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.605%.

At the long end of the yield curve, the 40-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.635%.

The five-year yield was flat at minus 0.125%.

At the short end, the two-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.155%. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)