JGB prices fall on relief as U.S., Iran avoid wider conflict

TOKYO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices fell on Thursday after the United States and Iran both indicated they are not seeking a wider military conflict, easing concern about the risk of war in the Middle East.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.13 point to 152.07, with a trading volume of 16,293 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to minus 0.005%.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.290%, while the 30-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.430%.

The super-long dated 40-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.460%.

At the middle of the yield curve, the five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.115%.

At the short end of the curve, the two-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.135%. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)