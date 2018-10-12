FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 12, 2018 / 7:23 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

JGB prices inch lower, rebounding stocks dent appeal

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices eased on Friday, taking cues from a late bounce in Tokyo shares and softer U.S. Treasury prices.

The December 10-year futures dipped 0.05 point to 150.12, with a trading volume of 29,168 lots.

The benchmark 10-year cash yield rose half a basis point to 0.145 percent, while the 20-year bond yield added 0.5 basis point to 0.670 percent.

The JGB super-long zone followed the suit, with the 30-year bond yield and the 40-year yield gaining 1 basis point each to 0.910 percent and 1.090 percent, respectively.

Similarly, the five-year yield rose half a basis point to minus 0.065 percent, while the two-year yield was unchanged at minus 0.120 percent.

The benchmark Nikkei share average and the broader TOPIX staged a late bounce on Friday as investors took heart from gains in Chinese shares on upbeat Chinese export data. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

