JGB prices rise ahead of U.S. presidential debate; 2-yr auction supports

TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged higher on Tuesday after a two-year debt sale attracted ample demand and as some investors turned cautious ahead of the first U.S. presidential debate.

Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden will square off in the debate later in the day, which could help determine the fate of the presidential election on Nov. 3.

Bond prices were also supported after an auction of two-year government debt was met with healthy demand.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.02 point to 152.08, with a trading volume of 10,348 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.015%. The 20-year JGB yield was flat at 0.405%.

The 30-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.610%.

The five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.115%.

At the short end of the curve, the two-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.150%. (Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)