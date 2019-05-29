JGB prices track U.S. Treasuries higher; super-long yields at multi-year lows

TOKYO, May 29 (Reuters) - Super-long Japanese government bond yields fell to their lowest levels since late 2016 on Wednesday, tracking gains in U.S. Treasuries, as risk aversion gripped the global markets and boosted investor demand for safe-haven debt.

The 30-year yield was down 2 basis points at 0.470%, its lowest level since November 2016, while the 20-year yield slipped 1.5 basis points to 0.305%, its lowest since August 2016.

The benchmark 10-year yield fell 1.5 basis points to minus 0.090%, a low not seen in 8-1/2 weeks.

June 10-year JGB futures were up 0.20 points at 153.09, their highest since April 2, with a trading volume of 29,874 lots by late afternoon trade.

On Tuesday, concerns about the U.S.-China trade war and Italy’s budget policy sent benchmark U.S. Treasury yields to their lowest levels since September 2017. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)