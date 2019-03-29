JGB yields come off 2-year lows as equity gains hurt debt demand

TOKYO, March 29 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Friday from more than two-year lows hit earlier this week, as the safe-haven appeal of government debt faded due to a bounce-back in Tokyo shares.

Ten-year JGB futures fell 0.10 point to 153.20, with a trading volume of 12,253 lots halfway through the trading session.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield gained half a basis point to minus 0.095 percent. It had slipped to as low as minus 0.100 percent on Thursday, the lowest since August 2016.

The 30-year yield advanced 1 basis point to 0.500 percent. It had hit a more than two-year low of 0.490 percent on Monday.

The 20-year yield and the 40-year yield edged up half a basis point each, to 0.330 percent and 0.555 percent, respectively.

At the shorter end of the curve, the five-year JGB yield gained 0.5 basis point to minus 0.195 percent.

The Nikkei rose 1 percent on Friday morning, as investors’ risk appetite got a boost from optimism over the latest round of U.S.-China trade talks. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)