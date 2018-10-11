FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 5:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

JGB yields edge down after Japanese equity sell-off, track firmer Treasuries

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged higher on Thursday as investors bought the government paper on a safety bid following steep sell-offs in Japanese equities.

The market got an additional lift from overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries.

The December 10-year JGB futures contract rose 0.16 point to 150.21, while the yield of the benchmark cash 10-year JGBs slipped 1 basis point to 0.140 percent.

The 20-year JGB yield lost 1.5 basis point to 0.665 percent.

The yield on 30-year JGBs and 40-year JGBs dipped 2 basis points each, to 0.920 and 1.080 percent, respectively.

The 5-year JGB yield fell half a basis point to minus 0.070 percent.

The 2-year JGB was untraded.

An auction of 700 billion yen ($6.24 billion) 30-year JGBs drew reasonable demand on Thursday.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, came in at 3.92 percent, slightly lower than the bid-to-cover ratio of 4.23 percent from the previous auction.

Yields on U.S. Treasuries fell on Wednesday after the three major U.S. stock indices posted steep losses of between 3 and 4 percent on the day. ($1 = 112.0900 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Markets team, Editing by Sunil Nair)

