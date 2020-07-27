Bonds News
July 27, 2020 / 6:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

JGB yields edge up ahead of 40-year auction

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields edged up on Monday, the first trading session after a long weekend, as traders hedged positions ahead of Tuesday’s 40-year debt auction.

The 10-year JGB yield added half a basis point to 0.015%, while the benchmark 10-year JGB futures were down 0.04 point to 152.34, with a trading volume of 10,581 lots.

The 20-year JGB yield gained half a basis point to 0.410%, while the 30-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.570%.

At the longer end of the market, the two-year JGB yield and the five-year yield inched up half a basis point each to minus 0.135% and minus 0.120%, respectively.

Bucking the trend, the 40-year JGB yield dipped half a basis point to 0.595%.

The Bank of Japan maintained the size of its JGB purchase on Monday and bought 10 to 25 year maturities worth 120 billion yen. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below