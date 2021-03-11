JGB yields fall as 20-year note auction sees solid demand

TOKYO, March 11 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell on Thursday after an auction of 20-year notes received solid demand, despite uncertainty about the outcome of the Bank of Japan’s policy review next week.

Japan’s finance ministry received bids worth 3.4 times the amount of bonds sold, which was higher than the bid-cover ratio of 3.13 at the previous auction of 20-year debt last month.

The 20-year JGB yield fell two basis points to 0.490%, while the 10-year JGB yield fell one basis point to 0.110%. The 30-year JGB yield fell three basis points to 0.660%. The five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.075%. The 40-year JGB yield fell 2.5 basis points to 0.705%. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.06 point to 151.17, with a trading volume of 34,240 lots. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Aditya Soni)