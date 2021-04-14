JGB yields fall as BOJ bond operation witnesses decent results

TOKYO, April 14 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell on Wednesday on solid operation results of the Bank of Japan’s bond buying operations, while falling U.S. Treasury yields drove investors to buy the debt.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.085%, while the 20-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.455%.

The 30-year JGB yield fell two basis points to 0.650%.

The two-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.135%.

The five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.105%.

The 40-year JGB yield fell two basis points to 0.685%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.16 point to 151.39, with a trading volume of 15,742 lots. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)