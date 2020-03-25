JGB yields fall as investors remain wary of virus threat

TOKYO, March 25 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell slightly on Wednesday as lingering uncertainty over the extent of economic damage from the coronavirus supported demand for the safety of government debt.

The U.S. government agreed to unleash a massive stimulus package to stem the economic strain from the virus pandemic, but investors in Japanese government bonds remained cautious as the virus continued to spread rapidly within Japan and abroad.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.09 point to 151.91, with a trading volume of 14,120 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.030%. The 20-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.295%.

The 30-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.415%.

The five-year yield rose 1 basis point to minus 0.105%.

The two-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to minus 0.250%. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Devika Syamnath)