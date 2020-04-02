JGB yields fall on safe-haven demand as coronavirus roils global economy

TOKYO, April 2 (Reuters) - Yields on most Japanese government bonds (JGBs) fell on Thursday on safe-haven demand, as investors brace for a prolonged economic turmoil caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to minus 0.015%.

Yields also came under pressure after a government auction of 10-year debt drew solid demand earlier on Thursday.

Futures for 10-year JGBs rose 0.02 point to 152.74, with a trading volume of 11,485 lots.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.295%.

At the long end of the yield curve, the 30-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.395%.

The five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.130%.

At the short end of the yield curve, the two-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.140%. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)