JGB yields fall on strong results of BOJ buying operation

TOKYO, July 7 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell on Wednesday, tracking U.S. treasury yields, as the market witnessed strong results of the Bank of Japan’s bond buying operation.

The 10-year JGB yield fell one basis point to 0.030%, and the 20-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.410%.

The BOJ said it offered to buy 450 billion yen ($4.07 billion) worth of bonds with a maturity of one-to-three years, and 425 billion yen worth of bonds with a five-to-ten year maturity as well as 30 billion yen worth of floating rate bonds.

Yields on the longer maturity were unchanged, with the 30-year JGB yield flat at 0.670% and the 40-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.740%.

The two-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.115%.

The five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.115%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.19 point to 152.2, with a trading volume of 24,279 lots. ($1 = 110.6500 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)