JGB yields fall tracking Treasuries after U.S. Fed meeting

TOKYO, June 11 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds inched down on Thursday, tracking a decline in U.S. Treasuries yields after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy meeting’s outcome, supported by equities slipping on a stronger yen.

The Fed repeated its promises of continued extraordinary support for the U.S. economy on Wednesday, and kept the size of its bond purchase program unchanged.

Yields on 10-year Treasuries fell 9 basis points, the biggest daily drop in almost two months.

Japan’s Nikkei share average skidded on Thursday as the dollar sank against Japan’s currency, boosting the safe-haven appeal of debt. It was last down 2.82% to 22,472.91.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.24 point to 152.17, with a trading volume of 27,858 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.005%.

In the longer-dated zones, both the 20-year JGB yield and the 30-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 0.360% and 0.525%, respectively.

The 40-year JGB yield dipped 2 basis points to 0.535%.

At the short end of the yield curve, the two-year JGB yield inched down half a basis point to minus 0.165%, while the five-year yield fell 2 basis points to minus 0.120%. (Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)