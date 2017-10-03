FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGB yields follow U.S. peers higher, 10-yr auction draws lukewarm demand
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2017 / 5:27 AM / 17 days ago

JGB yields follow U.S. peers higher, 10-yr auction draws lukewarm demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields tracked a rise in their U.S. peers and rose on Tuesday, with a 10-year bond auction drawing lukewarm demand as a surge in equities curbed investor interest towards safe-haven debt.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.080 percent, highest since July 26. The 20-year yield edged up half a basis point to 0.595 percent.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at Tuesday’s 2.3 trillion yen ($20.33 billion) 10-year JGB auction rose to 4.08 from 3.95 at the previous sale in September.

However, the lowest accepted auction price came in at 100.17 yen, below dealers’ expectations of 100.22 yen, an indication that investor demand for the new JGBs remains soft.

Japanese stocks hit fresh two-year highs on Tuesday, tracking a Wall Street rally as upbeat manufacturing and construction spending data pointed to underlying strength in the U.S. economy.

The benchmark Treasury yield climbed to a three-month high on Monday in the wake of the robust economic indicators and Wall Street’s surge.

$1 = 113.1600 yen Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.