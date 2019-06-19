Bonds News
June 19, 2019 / 6:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

JGB yields hit almost 3-year low after ECB chief's dovish stance

TOKYO, June 19 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields skidded to the lowest in nearly three years as European Central Bank President Mario Draghi’s dovish comments contributed to a rally in global bond prices.

The 10-year JGB yield was at minus 0.155%, its lowest level since August 2016.

Ten-year JGB futures rose to 153.82, their highest since July 28, 2016. Futures later gave up some of their gains to trade 0.16 point higher at 153.69, with a trading volume of 20,892 lots.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 2.5 basis points to 0.205%, also at the lowest in almost three years.

The 30-year JGB yield fell 2 basis points to 0.335%.

At the shorter end, the benchmark two-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to minus 0.215%, while the five-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.240%. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team)

