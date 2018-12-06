JGB yields hit five-month lows as risk aversion grips markets

TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices rose across the board on Thursday and the benchmark yield touched a five-month low as risk aversion gripped the broader markets and boosted safe-haven debt.

The 10-year JGB yield was down 2 basis points at 0.045 percent, after touching 0.040 percent, its lowest since mid-July.

The 30-year yield was down 1 basis point at 0.780 percent after hitting as low as 0.765 percent the previous day, its lowest since early August.

Growing investor aversion to riskier assets weighed on regional stocks on Thursday, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan falling 1.9 percent and Japan’s Nikkei losing more than 2 percent.

In addition to the risk aversion, the decline in U.S. Treasury yields have also added to downward pressure on JGB yields.

The 10-year Treasury note yield was down more than 4 basis points, touching a three-month low of 2.874 percent. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)