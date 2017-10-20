FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGB yields inch up after U.S. Senate passes budget blueprint
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 20, 2017 / 6:54 AM / a day ago

JGB yields inch up after U.S. Senate passes budget blueprint

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields inched up on Friday after the U.S. Senate approved a budget blueprint for the 2018 fiscal year that will pave the way for Republicans to pursue a tax-cut package without Democratic support.

The yield on the 10-year JGBs rose 1.0 basis point to 0.070 percent, while the 10-year JGB futures price dropped 0.07 point to 150.31.

The 20-year yield rose 1.0 basis point to 0.605 percent.

The five-year bond yield rose 1.0 basis point to minus 0.080 percent, partly because the Bank of Japan’s buying in that maturity was a bit on the weaker side.

Most investors expect Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling coalition to win the general election on Sunday, allowing Abe to appoint an advocate of massive monetary easing to head the Bank of Japan after current chief Haruhiko Kuroda’s term expires next April.

But should there be an upset in the election, JGBs could come under pressure as investors consider the possibility that the BOJ’s easing would be scaled back after Kuroda leaves. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.