JGB yields rise ahead of BOJ Deputy Governor Amamiya's speech

TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose on Monday as investors waited for Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya’s speech later in the day.

Amamiya’s speech will follow BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s remarks on Friday that he saw no need to widen an implicit band set for the long-term interest rate target at a policy review this month.

The 10-year JGB yield rose two basis points to 0.105%, while the 20-year JGB yield climbed 1.5 basis points to 0.485%.

The two-year JGB yield rose one basis point to minus 0.125%.

The five-year yield rose 2.5 basis points to minus 0.070%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.34 point to 151.16, with a trading volume of 25,333 lots. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)