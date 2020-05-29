JGB yields rise ahead of BOJ's June bond operation announcement

TOKYO, May 29 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bond rose on Friday, as investors awaited the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) monthly bond operation guidelines for June scheduled to be announced later in the day.

Investors also eyed on U.S. President Donald Trump’s response to the Chinese parliament’s advancement of security legislation for Hong Kong.

The government approved its second stimulus package on Wednesday, and Japan’s total calendar-base annual market issuance would hit a record 212 trillion yen to fund a massive stimulus package aimed to cushion the hit to the economy from COVID-19.

While the increase in JGB issuances will begin in July, analysts say some market players speculate that the central bank may also increase its JGB purchases a month ahead.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.10 point to 152.2, with a trading volume of 17,773 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield inched up half a basis point to minus 0.005%.

The 20-year JGB yield and the 30-year JGB yield gained 1.5 basis points each to 0.345% and 0.495%, respectively.

The 40-year JGB yield rose 2 basis points to 0.530%, hitting a one-year high.

At the shorter end of the yield curve, the two-year JGB yield and the five-year yield gained half a basis point each to minus 0.170% and 0.130%, respectively.

The BOJ maintained the size of its bond purchases in its regular operation on Friday, buying 350 billion yen ($3.27 billion) of three-to-five year JGBs, 370 billion yen of five-to-ten year bonds and 120 billion yen of 10-25 year notes. ($1 = 107.1800 yen) (Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)