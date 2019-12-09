JGB yields rise amid lean demand for 6-month bill auction

TOKYO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose on Monday after a poorly received auction of six-month bills fuelled concerns of waning investor demand around the end of the year.

Bond prices also came under pressure ahead of an auction of five-year debt on Tuesday, which will lead to an increase in overall supply and offer an additional test of investor demand.

Yields initially rose on Monday after better-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday eased concerns about the country’s economic outlook and weighed on the demand for fixed-income assets.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.18 point to 152.27, with a trading volume of 33,660 lots. Earlier in the session, futures fell to their lowest since Dec. 27, 2018.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to minus 0.010%, the highest since April.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.295%., while the 30-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.440%.

The five-year yield rose 1.5 basis points to minus 0.105%.

The two-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to minus 0.125%. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)