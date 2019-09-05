Bonds News
September 5, 2019 / 5:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

JGB yields rise as risk appetite returns after U.S.-China agree to hold talks

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Thursday as investor appetite for risk assets returned on hopes of a de-escalation in U.S.-China trade conflict, curbing demand for safe-haven debt.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.24 point to 155.04, with a trading volume of 36,381 lots by late-afternoon trade.

The 10-year cash JGB yield rose 2.5 basis points to minus 0.265% and the 20-year bond yield rose 2.5 basis points to 0.055%.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 2 basis points to 0.130%, after Thursday’s 0.7 trillion yen ($6.6 billion) 30-year JGB auction attracted solid investor interest.

On Thursday, China said there will be high-level trade talks with the United States in early October in Washington, raising risk appetite at the expense of safe-haven government bonds. ($1 = 105.3900 yen)

Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V

