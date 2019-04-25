JGB yields rise as strong equities dim safe-haven debt demand

Bonds News
TOKYO, April 25 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds eased on Thursday as gains in Tokyo equities weighed on the safe-haven appeal of debt.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield climbed half a basis point to minus 0.035 percent.

The 20-year yield and the 30-year yield rose two basis points each, to 0.390 percent and 0.580 percent, respectively.

The 40-year yield was also up, gaining 2.5 basis points to 0.620 percent.

Ten-year JGB futures ended down 0.03 point 152.63 with a trading volume of 35,644 lots.

The market didn’t react strongly to the Bank of Japan’s move to tell investors it will keep interest rates at super-low levels for at least one more year.

As widely expected, the Japanese central bank decided to maintain its short-term rate target at minus 0.1 percent and that of long-term yields around zero percent.

The benchmark Nikkei share average rose half a percent, closing just off a four-month high as investors looked to profit guidance from corporate earnings and digested the BOJ’s policy decision. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets team)

