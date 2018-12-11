JGB yields rise, benchmark yield moves off 4-1/2-month low

TOKYO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices were slightly weaker on Tuesday, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries.

Market sentiment remained subdued on a slate of negative factors ranging from turmoil related to Britain’s exit of the European Union and worries about slower global growth.

The yield on benchmark 10-year JGBs rose half a basis point to 0.040 percent, moving off a near five-month low of 0.035 percent hit during the previous session.

The super-long sector followed suit, with the 30-year JGB yield and the 40-year JGB yield both ticking up 0.5 basis point, to 0.795 percent and 0.950 percent, respectively.

Ten-year December JGB futures came slightly off a two-year peak of 151.82 last brushed on Monday, dropping 0.05 points to 151.75, with a trading volume of 28,847 lots by mid-afternoon trade.

The two-year JGB yield and five-year JGB yield both gained half a basis point, to minus 0.145 percent and minus 0.135 percent, respectively.

An auction of 700 billion yen ($6.21 billion) 30-year JGBs drew relatively little demand on Tuesday. The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, came in at 3.78, lower than an average of 4.33 times the amount offered of the previous 10 auctions.

U.S. Treasury yields closed slightly higher on Monday as Wall Street stocks recovered, but remained mostly range-bound after Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May unexpectedly postponed a parliamentary vote on her deal to exit the European Union.