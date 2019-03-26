JGB yields rise from 2-year lows on soft auction, rebound in stocks

TOKYO, March 26 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose from two-year lows on Tuesday after soft results of a 40-year JGB auction and as domestic shares rebounded after precipitous falls the previous session.

The auction of 400 billion yen 40-year JGBs attracted bids 3.5 times the offer, compared to bit-to-cover of 3.79 in the previous auction in January.

JGBs also retreated following their recent rally that was sparked after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s more dovish-than-expected stance, as Japanese shares appeared to have found footing.

Ten-year JGB futures fell 0.16 point to 152.95, with a trading volume of 31,634 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 2.0 basis points to minus 0.070 percent. It fell to as low as minus 0.095 percent on Monday, the lowest since August 2016.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 2.5 basis points to 0.360 percent. It hit a two-year low of 0.325 percent on Monday. The 30-year JGB yield rose 3.5 basis points to 0.535 percent, backing off from two-year low of 0.490 percent in the previous session.

The 40-year JGB yield rose 3.0 basis points to 0.595 percent.

At the shorter end of the curve, the benchmark two-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to minus 0.170 percent. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)